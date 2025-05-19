The Lincoln County News
Medomak Boys Summer Basketball Camp

at

Medomak Valley will be hospting summer boys youth basketball camp for Grades 2-10 for two sessions this summer at Medomak Valley High School. The first sessions runs from June 23-26, and the second from June 30- July 3. Panther Pride Camp for students entering gardes 6-10 will from from July 7-9.

The schedule for session 1- June 23-26 (Monday-Thursday) and session 2 – June 30- July 3 (Monday-Thursday) is as follows: Students entering grades 2-5 will go from 8:30-10 a.m., and students entering grades 6-9 will go from 10:15 a.m. to 12 noon. The cost of one week is $50 and two weeks is $90.

The schedule for Panther Pride Camp is 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The cost is $65.

Registration will be the first day of each session or you can mail the
registration form and payment payable to the Medomak Valley All-Sports Booster Club. Mail to: Nick DePatsy PO Box 787,
Waldoboro, ME 04572

Any questions or concerns please call Coach DePatsy at 207-542-3671,
or email at nick.depatsy@fivetowns.net.


