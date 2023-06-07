Medomak boys tennis earn South B Sportsmanship award

Congratulations to the Medomak VAlley Boys Tennis Team and Coach Bill Hinkley for winning the Class B South MPA Good Sportsmanship Award. Medomak Valley and Cape Elizabeth tied in the voting process and have been declared co-winners for this season.

The team went 8-4 in the regular season finishing third in B South. In the postseason, they beat #6 Greely in the quarterfinals and narrowly lost to Lincoln Academy 3-2 in the semifinals.

This is the program’s first sportsmanship award and the 27th for the school. They will be recognized June 7 in Portland at the Class A State Championship match.

