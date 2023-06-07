Advanced Search
Medomak boys tennis earn South B Sportsmanship award

at

Medomak Valley boys tennis team earned the 2023 South Class B Sportsmanship award. Team members are (front from left) Gavin White, David Boynton, Isaac Swain, Evan Burgess, Thomas Bagley and Vishal Mellor, (back) Henry Gamage, Connor Benner, Kory Donlin, Buster Lee and Mason Nguyen. Missing from the photo is Grant Wilson. (photo courtesy of Monty Rand Photography)

Congratulations to the Medomak VAlley Boys Tennis Team and Coach Bill Hinkley for winning the Class B South MPA Good Sportsmanship Award. Medomak Valley and Cape Elizabeth tied in the voting process and have been declared co-winners for this season.

The team went 8-4 in the regular season finishing third in B South. In the postseason, they beat #6 Greely in the quarterfinals and narrowly lost to Lincoln Academy 3-2 in the semifinals.

This is the program’s first sportsmanship award and the 27th for the school. They will be recognized June 7 in Portland at the Class A State Championship match.

