The Medomak boys tennis team beat Lincoln Academy 3-2 in a Class B South battle on Thursday, May 21 in Waldoboro. The Panthers won the first three matches of the contest to clinch the upset victory before LA bounced back to win the final two points in singles matches.

Lincoln’s Desmond Conlin beat Kollin Donlin 6-0, 6-1 in first singles. Lincoln Academy’s George Siegel defeated Michael Riley 6-0, 6-2 in second singles. Medomak’s Liam Doughty defeated Cody Light 6-4, 6-3 in the third singles match.

Mason Nguyen and Judd Gamage beat Lincoln’s duo of James Hanley and Finley Greenleaf 6-0, 6-2 in the first doubles match. The Medomak pairing of Jayden Drost and Cian Lally won a close, three-set battle against Mason Davis and Andrew Zimmerman 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in second doubles.

The Panthers took advantage of the absence of Lincoln’s regular first singles player Claus Hinck and first doubles starter Miles Hagan.

MCI 5 – Medomak 0

The MCI Huskies swept Medomak 5-0 in boys tennis on Friday, May 22 in Pittsfield.

Kollin Donlin lost 1-6, 0-6 to Francesco Tumsich in first singles. Michael Riley was shut out 0-6, 0-6 by Harrison Holmstrom in second singles. Liam Doughty lost 2-6, 0-6 to Guille Rosano in third singles.

The Medomak pairing of Mason Nguyen and Judd Gamage lost in three sets 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7 in a tight battle against Tyson Thompson and Martin Herrando in first doubles. Jayden Drost and Cian Lally lost 2-6, 4-6 to Spencer Maloney and Jason Zhang in second doubles.

With the loss, Medomak finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and the No. 4 seed in the Class B South Heal Point Standings. MCI improved to 11-0 and holds the top spot in the Heal Point Standings in Class C North.

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