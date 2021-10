Medomak Valley boys soccer team defeated Belfast 3-0 on Oct 19 to pick up their 11th straight win. The Panthers wrap up their KVAC season with a 12-2 record.

Addison Mellor, Jaiden Starr and Jake Bickmore scored a goal each, and Mellor and Zan Nguyen added an assist each.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print