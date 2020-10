Medomak Valley boys soccer team robbed the Eagles nest 5-1 at Erskine Academy in South China on Oct. 22. Addison Mellor netted two goals, and Zach Cheesman, Ian Doughty and Will Cheesman one each. Parker Morrison had two assists and Zach Cheesman one. Sam Boynton scored for the Eagles.

