The Medomak Valley boys basketball team routed MCI 63-26 on Monday, Jan. 19 in Pittsfield. The Panthers led 37-12 at halftime before coasting to the win.

Kollin Donlin tallied 18 points to lead the Panthers, followed by Mason Nguyen 17, Landon Morrison 8, Luke Cheesman 5, Jacoby McDaniel 4, Landen Benner 3, and Carter Jackson, Sylas Ripley, Micah Fagonde, and Noah Taggert 2 each. Morrison led in the Panthers rebounds with 6 and Donlin contributed 5. Cheesman had the most assists for Medomak with 4.

Caleb Rush led the Huskies with 11 points.

Medomak improved to 9-3 in Class B South. MCI fell to 4-10 in Class C North.

Medomak 84 – Belfast 59

The Panther boys beat the Lions 84-59 on Saturday, Jan. 17 in Belfast. After a competitive first quarter saw Medomak hold a slim 21-19 advantage, the Panthers hit the gas and notched 24 points in each of the next two periods while shutting down the Lions to build a comfortable 69 38 cushion heading into the final quarter.

Mason Nguyen scored 20 points to lead the Panthers, followed by Kollin Donlin 18, Micah Fagonde 16, Owen Dostie 9, Landon Morrison 8, Luke Cheesman 7, Noah Taggert 4, and Carter Jackson 2. Donlin led the Panthers in rebounds with 7, while Nguyen had 6 and Fagonde 5. Donlin had the most steals with 2 and Nguyen was the leader in assists with 3.

Trevor Ripley was the top scorer for Belfast with 19 points.

Cony 79 – Medomak 75

The Medomak Valley boys lost a thriller to Cony 79-75 on Thursday, Jan. 15 in Waldoboro. It was the second time in less than a week that the teams squared off, with Cony pulling off a 95-89 victory on Jan. 9 in Augusta.

Cony jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes before the home team rallied to a 12-10 advantage. The squads would trade baskets before the Rams surged ahead to claim an 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Cony went on a dynamic run at the end of the second quarter to establish a solid 42-29 lead at halftime. Medomak came out of the halftime break with new energy and closed the gap to 61-56 heading into the final period. The teams traded baskets early in the fourth before Medomak eventually clawed their way into a 53-53 tie with just over two minutes remaining.

Cony regained a slim lead and was able to hold off Medomak. The Rams made six out of six free throws in the final minute to escape with the victory as the Panthers desperately fouled to stop the clock.

Mason Nguyen led the Panthers with 25 points, followed by Kollin Donlin 22, Owen Dostie 12, Landon Morrison 7, Micah Fagonde 5, and Luke Cheesman 4. Donlin led the Panthers with 12 rebounds while Nguyen pulled down 6 and Dostie had 5. Nguyen also had 3 blocks in the game.

Freshman Carter Braithwaite led the Rams with 23 points, including a dunk that fired up the Cony bench during the first quarter.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

