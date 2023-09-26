Medomak Valley boys soccer team defeated visiting Waterville 4-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the battle of the Panthers. Medomak jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead on goals from Zan Nguyen off a Nevan Power direct kick, and from Slavick Moody off a cross from Seamus Dounaghy. Dima Cheesman made it 3-0 less than two minutes into the second half, on a back heel pass from Nguyen. Waterville’s Thomas Labbe scored when he converted a chip off the right post. Cheesman put Medomak up 4-1 on a feed from Moody. Waterville’s Sam Wechsler rocked in a shot with 6:39 remaining.

