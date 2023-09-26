Advanced Search
Medomak boys wins battle of the Panthers Medomak 4 - Waterville 2

Medomak Valley boys soccer team defeated visiting Waterville 4-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 26  in the battle of the Panthers. Medomak jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead on goals from Zan Nguyen off a Nevan Power direct kick, and from Slavick Moody off a cross from Seamus Dounaghy. Dima Cheesman made it 3-0 less than two minutes into the second half, on a back heel pass from Nguyen. Waterville’s Thomas Labbe scored when he converted a chip off the right post. Cheesman put Medomak up 4-1 on a feed from Moody. Waterville’s Sam Wechsler rocked in a shot  with 6:39 remaining.

Three heads vie for the ball, including Medomak Valley’s Morgan Waltz and Zan Nguyen, and Waterville’s Eli Kerr. (Paula Roberts photo)

Juan Carlson heads the ball for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

