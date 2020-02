Medomak Valley boys basketball team wrapped up their KVAC season with a 54-50 win over Messalonskee on Feb. 8 on the road. The Panthers were led by Pat McKenney with 24 points, Trevor Brown 18 and Gabe Allaire 10. Messalonskee was led by Matt Parent with 13 and Tucker Charles 9.

