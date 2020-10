Medomak Valley athletic director Matt Lash announced that the school has cancelled all athletic events for Mon., Oct. 26, due to a possible exposure of an athlete to COVID-19. A student at the high school has tested positive for the virus, so Lash is taking extra precautions to keep all athletes safe. No decision has been made on the varsity soccer games with Lincoln Academy, to be held on Tues., Oct. 27.

