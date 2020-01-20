Medomak Cheerleaders Place Second at KVAC

The Medomak Valley High School cheerleaders took second place at the Kennebec Valley Conference Class B championship at the Augusta Civic Center on Monday, Jan. 20.

The Panthers, who have won the KVACs for the past five years, scored 76.3 points with their routine to place second. Leavitt won the meet with 77.2 points to claim their first title since 2012.

During a showcase performance on Sunday, Jan. 19, one of the Panther cheerleaders broke her hand performing a back handspring. The team reworked the routine an hour to accommodate the absence.

The Panthers will compete for a regional title on Jan. 25.

The Lincoln County News will update this story.

