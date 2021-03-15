Medomak Valley won the 2021 KVAC cheering championship with a score of 60.8. Morse High School placed second with 54.4 points. The event was held virtually with each team recording their routine and submitting it electronically to a panel of judges.

The Panther squad has won eight KVAC titles in the past 11 years. They finished runner-ups to Leavitt in 2020, who ended Medomak’s five year win streak. Medomak placed second behind Leavitt in 2012 and second behind Gardiner in 2014.

Members of Medomak Valley’s team include juniors Greg Cifaldo, Chloe Achorn, Emily Mahoney and Elizabeth Swan; sophomores Skylah Ward, Katrina McIntosh and Aaliyah Thompson; and freshmen Hope Mason, Alyssa Grindle, Braielyn Hood, Samantha Richardson and Acadia Dinsmore.

