Medomak Valley boys basketball team crushed visiting Belfast on Saturday, Jan. 13, 92-31. The Panthers scored the firt 26 points of the game in the lopsided contest. Medomak drained 13 3-pointers in the win, led by three each from Kory Donlin and Kristian Schumann. Schumann led all scorers with 21 points, Donlin added 17 and Gabe Lash added 16. The Lions were led by Eli Veilleux with 8.

