Medomak Fall Sports Tryouts

The beginning of the fall school sports season is coming up fast and Medomak Valley has announced tryout and practice details, and team coach information for all of the various high school and middle school programs. Tryouts for all Medomak Valley High School fall sports begin Monday, Aug. 18. All of the head coaches for 2025 Medomak Valley High School fall sports are back from last year.

Medomak Middle School teams have different start dates. MMS football begins Monday, Aug. 18. MMS fall cheer club begins Tuesday, Aug. 19. MMS soccer begins, Monday, Aug. 25 and MMS cross-country begins Tuesday, Aug. 26.

All high school and middle school athletes must return a completed sports participation and approval form along with proof of sports physical (good for two years) and health insurance before or on the first day. All required forms can be downloaded from rsu40.org. Parents and athletes are reminded to be prepared for hot conditions, and to bring plenty of water or sports drinks. Soccer players are required to wear shin guards, and football players need a mouth guard.

For more information, contact Matt Lash at 542-1475 or matthew_lash@rsu40.org.

MVHS fall sports

Cross-country: George Gould 215-9729, gmgould7@gmail.com. Runners will meet on the track from 6-7:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday until school begins.

Golf: Kevin Richardson, 860-803-6094, kevin_richardson@rsu40.org. Athletes interested in golf should meet at Rockland Golf Course from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Appropriate attire is required on the course.

Fall cheer: Heather Simmons, 691-5151, khisimmons@hotmail.com. Cheerleaders will meet Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 4-6 p.m. in front of the gym.

Girls soccer: Darryl Townsend, 975-2700, stormcoachdt@gmail.com. Girls interested in trying out should meet on the MMS soccer field. Preseason practices will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Girls should bring cleats, sneakers, and shin guards to each preseason practice.

Boys soccer: Brian Campbell, 215-3111, brian_campbell@rsu40.org. Boys interested in trying out should meet on the MVHS baseball field. Preseason practices will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cleats, sneakers, and shin guards are required.

Football: Ryan Snell, 735-4769, rsnell3232@hotmail.com. Preseason practices will be held 4-6 p.m. on the front field until school begins. Players who did not attend equipment handout should arrive by 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18 to get their gear.

Girls volleyball: Ryan McNelly, 975-3182, ryan_mcnelly@rsu40.org. Girls will meet in the MMS gym from 4-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18. Please bring white knee pads.

MMS fall sports

Football: Isaac Simmons, 542-6505, isaacsimmons822@icloud.com. Football begins on Monday, Aug. 18. Practices will run 4-6 p.m. on the front field at MVHS/MMS until school begins. Equipment handout will take place as soon as reconditioned helmets are returned. Cleats and mouth guards are required. Open to MMS seventh and eighth grade.

Boys soccer: Alanna Starr, alanna_starr@rsu40.org or 832-5028. Girls soccer: Coach TBD. Practices for MMS girls and boys soccer begin Monday, Aug. 25. Athletes interested in trying out should meet on the MMS soccer field. Week one practices will run Monday through Thursday from 45:30 p.m. Tryouts will be Wednesday, Aug. 27 and Thursday, Aug. 28. Cleats, sneakers, and shin guards are required. Open to MMS seventh and eighth grade.

Cross-country: Lorraine Knight, lorraine_knight@rsu40.org, or 832-5028. Girls and boys cross-country begins Tuesday, Aug. 26. Athletes will meet in front of MMS. Week one practices are Tuesday, Aug. 26, Wednesday, Aug. 27, and Thursday, Aug. 28 from 4-5:30 p.m. MMS cross-country is also open to MMS sixth grade.

Fall cheer club: volunteer coaches Braelyn Hood and Hope Mason. First week practice will be Tuesday, Aug. 19 4-6 p.m. by the MVHS gym. The season will consist of up to two practices a week and cheering at home MMS football games. Fall cheer is open to MMS seventh and eighth grade.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

