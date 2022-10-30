Advanced Search
Medomak football advances past Belfast Medomak 51 - Belfast 0

Medomak Valley football wrapped up their season with a 6-2 record, and the top seed in Class C North Crabtree Standings. The Panthers defeated eighth seed Belfast 51-0 on Sat., Oct. 29 in a quarter-final game at McMann Field in Bath.

Hayden Staples and Chase Peaslee had two touchdowns each, and Liam Wilson, Gatlin Bedenik and Ethan Wood one each. Wood’s touchdown came on an 83 yard run.  Wilson ran for two 2-point conversions and Gavin Clark one. Clark kicked two extra points.

The Panthers defense shutdown the Lions offense both in the air and on the ground. Wood and Aaron Reed had an interception each. Xavier Woodbury forced a fumble, recovered by Porter Gahagan. Marshall Addy had two sacks.

