Medomak football advances to Regional C final Medomak 21 - Winslow 13

at

Medomak Valley football defeated Winslow 21-13 on Nov. 5 in a North Class C Regional semi-final match-up at McMann Field in Bath. The Panthers took a 7-0 lea on a 2o yard pass from Wyatt Simmons to Gabe Lash in the end zone with 5:58 left in the first quarter. Gavin Clark kicked the extra point.

Winslow knotted the score with 9:30 to go in the half on a run from Matt Quirion. Michael McCullough made good on the extra point.

Medomak retook the lead in the third on a Staples carry on first and one, when his offensive line cleared a path for him. Clark connected for the extra point. With 41 seconds left in the quarter, Winslow pulled within one with a touchdown, but rang the extra point attempt off the goal post.

Medomak extended their lead to 21-13 with a 45 yard run from Staples with 9:54 to go in the game. Clark kicked the extra point.

Aaron Reed tackles Liem Fortin for a loss. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley athletic director Matt Lash cheers as Hayden Staples scores the winning touchdown on a 45 yard run. (Paula Roberts photo)

Kaden Wright stops Pedro Garcia at the line of scrimmage. (Paula Roberts photo)

