Medomak Valley’s football game against Oceanside, originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., was moved to 7 p.m. The location of the game has now been moved to McMann Field in Bath. Game time is 7 p.m.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
Medomak Valley’s football game against Oceanside, originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., was moved to 7 p.m. The location of the game has now been moved to McMann Field in Bath. Game time is 7 p.m.