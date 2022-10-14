Advanced Search
Medomak football game moved again McMann Field, Bath, 7 p.m. Saturday, October 15

at

Medomak Valley’s football game against Oceanside, originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., was moved to 7 p.m. The location of the game has now been moved to McMann Field in Bath. Game time is 7 p.m.

