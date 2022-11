Medomak Valley football will take on the Hermon Hawks for the North Class C Regional title on Friday, November 11 at 7 p.m. at Hampden Academy. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, but was moved up a day due to impending heavy rain. The admission fees is $8 for adults and $5 for students/senior citizens. The game will be live streamed on 92.9.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print