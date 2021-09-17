Advanced Search
Medomak Friday Night Football Game Canceled Panthers to play at Falmouth on Sat., Sept. 18.

at

Medomak Valley’s Homecoming football game against Old Town, scheduled for Friday night, Sept. 17,  has been canceled due to COVID issues at Old Town. Medomak football will travel to Falmouth on Sat., Sept. 18 to take on Falmouth/Greely at 6:30 p.m.

