Medomak Valley’s Homecoming football game against Old Town, scheduled for Friday night, Sept. 17, has been canceled due to COVID issues at Old Town. Medomak football will travel to Falmouth on Sat., Sept. 18 to take on Falmouth/Greely at 6:30 p.m.
