Medomak games moved up, LA’s moved to May 25

Medomak Valley baseball and softball May 24 games against Belfast have been moved up a half hour in an attempt to beat the predicted rain. They will start at 3:30 p.m. in Waldoboro.

Lincoln Academy baseball and softball games with Oceanside, scheduled for May 24, have been moved to May 25 at 4 p.m.

