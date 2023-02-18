Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Lake Region in a South Class B quarter-final game on February 18 at the Portland Expo. The Lakers jumped out to a seven point first quarter lead. The Panthers rallied to tie the game 15-15 by the half. Kytana Williamson came out of the half on a mission to spark Medomak, scoring eight points, and adding an assist, to lead the Panthers to a 10 point lead, 33-23 at the end of three. Lake Region pulled within four in the final period. Medomak answered the threat, by finishing the final quarter with six straight points. Williamson scored the only basket of the fourth, and Sara Nelson settled two foul shots 1:01, and Williamson added two with 37 seconds left to seal the win. Maya Cannon had 21 rebounds in the win for the Panthers.

Scoring for Medomak were Williamson with 16, Audrey Jackson 8, Sara Nelson 7, Addison McCormick 4, Cannon 4, and Simmons 2. Scoring for Lake Region were Bella Smith 10, Melissa Mayo 8, Margo Tremblay 6, Abby Lavoie 4, and Ava Smith 3.

