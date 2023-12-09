Advanced Search
Medomak girls basketball open with a win Medomak 41 - Leavitt 32

at

Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated visiting Leavitt 41-32 on Friday, Dec. 8 in their KVAC opener. After a slow start, the Panthers scored 19 straight points over two quarters to take a 23 point lead. The Hornets sank four three’s in the third period to close the gap, including a half court bomb from Kayla Smith at the buzzer. Leavitt made the game interesting when they pulled within nine in the final period.

Medomak was led by Kytana Williamson with 20 and Sara Nelson 12. Leavitt was led by Jordyn Boulay and Gabrieele Smith with 9 each, and Smith 8.

Lady Panther Haley Puchalski battles Leavitt’s Kayla Smith for the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

