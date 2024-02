The Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Erskine Academy 39-25 in a helter skelter game in the Panthers den on Friday, Feb. 2. The Eagles led early, 5-2, before Medomak scored the final five points of the quarter to take the lead for good. The Panthers forced 27 Eagle turnovers in the win, led by Kytana Williamson with nine steals.

Three Panthers scored in double figures in the win, including Maya Cannon with 12, Williamson 11, and Sara Nelson 10. Erskine was led by Kelsie Dunn with 13.

