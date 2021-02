Medomak Valley girls basketball team improved to 5-1 with a 65-40 romp over Morse on Feb. 5 in Waldoboro. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 20-8 lead and built on it over the next three quarters to win by 25. Medomak’s offense was led by Allysa Creamer with 17 points, Abby Lash 16 and Addison McCormick 10. McCormick registered a double-double with strong rebounding.

Morse was led by Maddy Werner with 10.

