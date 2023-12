Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Morse 62-18 on Thursday, Dec. 28 in the Panthers den. Medomak jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. The bench saw plenty of playing time in the lopsided contest. The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Kytana Williamson with 28 points, Aubrey Jackson 11 and Sara Nelson 8. Morse was led by Haley Kirkpatrick with 6.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print