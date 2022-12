Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Morse 55-26 in the Panthers den on Dec. 22. Addison McCormick led all scorers with 24 points, and Kytana Williamson added 13. Medomak had 22 steals in the game, led by Haley Puchalski with nine. Morse was led by Haley Kirkpatrick and Reece Darling with 8 each.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print