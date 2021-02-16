Medomak Valley girls basketball team rallied in the closing

minutes to pull out a 42-33 win at Boothbay on Feb. 15. Jaelyn Crocker scored back to back hoops for Boothbay to make it a two point game with 4:27 to play. Medomak scored the final three hoops of the ball game on baskets from Abby Lash, Maya Cannon and Zaniah Puchalski, then stalled off the remainder on the clock.

Lady Seahawk Glory Blethen scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter.

Medomak was led by Lash with 17 points and Autumn Ripley 8. Boothbay was led by Blethen with 20 points and Crocker 11.

