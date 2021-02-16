Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak girls clip the Seahawks Medomak 42- Boothbay 33

at

Medomak Valley girls basketball team rallied in the closing

Julia Kunesh brings the ball up the court as Meghan Leeman defends. (Paula Roberts photo)

Autumn Ripley tips the ball away from Kylie Brown. (Paula Roberts photo)

minutes to pull out a 42-33 win at Boothbay on Feb. 15. Jaelyn Crocker scored back to back hoops for Boothbay to make it a two point game with 4:27 to play. Medomak scored the final three hoops of the ball game on baskets from Abby Lash, Maya Cannon and Zaniah Puchalski, then stalled off the remainder on the clock.

Lady Seahawk Glory Blethen scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter.

Medomak was led by Lash with 17 points and Autumn Ripley 8. Boothbay was led by Blethen with 20 points and Crocker 11.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^