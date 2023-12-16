Oceanside girls basketball team defended their home court for a 55-47 win over Medomak Valley on Friday, Dec. 15. The Mariners led by as many as 18 points in first half action. The Panthers battled back with an aggressive press to force eight Oceanside turnovers in the third period. By the end of the quarter, Medomak had pulled within eight. The Panthers netted the first three baskets for the fourth quarter to pull within one with 3:40 to play. Bailey Breen took over for the Mariners, scoring two foul shots, driving inside for two and settling a long ball to boost Oceanside’s lead to eight with under two minutes to play.

Breen led Oceanside with 26 points and Aubrianna Hoose chipped in 15. Medomak was led by Kytana Williamson with 20.

