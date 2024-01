Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated visiting Belfast 53-18 on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The Lady Panthers led 12-4 atquarter and 24-12 at the half. Medomak’s defense shut Belfast down in the second half, holding them to just one basket from the floor, to put the game away, 34-13 at the end of three.

Kytana Williamson led the offense with 14 points (8A, 5A). Lilly Christ had a break out game for Medomak with 12 points. Belfast was led by Audri Goodwin with 6.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print