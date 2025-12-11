The Medomak Valley girls basketball team beat Erskine 53-40 in their season opener on Friday, Dec. 5 in Waldoboro. The Panthers claimed an 11-7 lead at the end of the first and never trailed as they built the lead to 28-18 at the half and 40-29 after three.

The Panthers used their significant size advantage to overpower the Eagles. Medomak senior center Chloe Fox led all scorers in the game with 17 points, most of which came from directly under the basket as she outmuscled her opponents. Tall senior forward Claudia Feeley also had a strong game for the Panthers, notching 8 points while pairing up with Fox to thwart the Erskine offense inside the paint.

Also scoring points for Medomak were Rachel Richardson with 9, Rachel Barbour 7, Sienna Lee 6, Anna Reed 4, and Molly Emerson 2. Olivia Childs scored 16 points to lead the Eagles.

Yarmouth 33 – Medomak 30

The Medomak Valley girls basketball team lost to Yarmouth 33-30 on Tuesday, Dec. 9 in Yarmouth. The Medomak offense struggled to get going as Yarmouth built a 17-10 advantage at halftime. The Clippers were able to hold off a late fourth quarter rally by the Panthers to secure the three-point victory.

Claudia Feeley led the Medomak offense with 11 points, Chloe Fox and Anna Reed both tallied 8, Rachel Barbour added 2, and Sienna Lee added 1. Rory Tompkins was the top scorer for Yarmouth with 18 points.

The Panthers fell to 1-1 with the loss while the Clippers improved to 1-1.

