Medomak girls game moved to Thurs., Oct. 28

Medomak Valley girls soccer South Class B quarter-final game against Wells, scheduled to be played on Wed, Oct. 27 has been postponed. The game will now be played on Thurs., Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. The game will be played at Lincoln Academy.

