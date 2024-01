Medomak Valley girls basketball team grounded the Eagles 59-27 in the Panthers den on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The Lady Panthers netted five 3-pointers in the first half to open up a 34-12 lead. Medomak then threw a tenacious press at the Eagles in the third peiord, forcing 12 turnovers to lead 50-16 at the end of three. Medomak was led by Kytana Williamson with 18 points, Sara Nelson 15 and Maya Cannon 12. the Eagles were led by Mariam DeLisle 7 and Maggie Thompson 5.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print