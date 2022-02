Seventh seed Medomak Valley girls basketball team send 10th ranked Mt.Valley packing 47-34 in a South Class B preliminary game on Feb. 16 in Waldoboro. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 21-2 lead and extended it to 33-9 at the half. Medomak was led by Alyssa Creamer with 19 points, Autumn Ripley 11, and Addison McCormick 10. The Falcons were led by Autumn Freeman 1ith 10.

