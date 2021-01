Medomak Valley girls basketball team rallied for 20 points in the third quarter to put the game away early on Jan. 26 in the Panthers den. The Lady Panthers led 15-10, 31-27 and 71-43 at the quarters.

Four Medomak players scored in double figures in the win, including Addison McCormick with 12, Katherine McKinney 11, Autumn Ripley 10 and Abby Lash 10. Boothbay was led by Glory Blethen and Jaelyn Crocker with 15 points each.

