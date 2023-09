Medomak girls soccer defeated Gardiner 4-1 in Waldoboro. The Lady Panthers improve to 2-1-1 with the win. The loss was the first of the season for Gardiner. Scarlett Flint scored two goals, including the Panthers’ first, just 26 seconds into the game on a Rachel Richardson pass. Grace Townsend scored two goals (career firsts), including a header on a corner kick from Haylee Chandler. Chandler assisted on Townsends second goal on a cross from the wing.

