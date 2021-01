Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Morse in Bath on Jan. 29, 46-33. The Lady Panthers led 26-12 after three quarters, then held off the Shipbuilders in a wild fourth quarter for the win. Medomak was led by Abby Lash with 12 points, Addison McCormick 10, Autumn Ripley 8 and Grace White 6. McCormick led Medomak in rebounds and Lash and Ripley in steals. Morse was led by Maddy Werner with 12 and Mary Larrochelle with 8.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print