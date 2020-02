Medomak Valley girls won the KVAC Class B 4×800 relay championship on Feb. 8 at Bowdoin College. Running a leg on the team were Serena Blasius, Alexis Parent, Olivia Parent and Mackenzie Emerson.

Alexis Parent won the KVAC title in the 800.

Lincoln Academy boys won the KVAC Class B 4×800 relay championship on Feb. 8 at Bowdoin College. Running on the team were Tiger Cumming, Connor McFarland, Cameron Nelson and Will Sherrill.

A full report will appear in the Feb. 13 issue of the LCN

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print