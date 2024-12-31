Mt Ararat wore out the Medomak Valley girls basketball team during a 51-42 win over the Panthers on Monday, Dec. 30 in Topsham. Medomak’s Kytana Williamson scored 17 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as the Panthers stuck close to the Eagles, who led 26-25 heading into the halftime break. Mt. Ararat went on a 12-1 run to start the third quarter to put the game out of reach, and then coasted to the finish.

Panthers forward Claudia Feeley sat out most of the second half with a twisted ankle, and Chloe Fox and Williamson each got banged up on multiple occasions as the physicality and deep bench of the Mt. Ararat team took a toll on the Panthers.

In addition to the 20 points from Williamson, the Panthers also got scoring from Fox and Anna Reed with six points each, Lilly Christ five, Sadie Knight three, and Feeley two. Medomak Valley dropped to 4-2 on the season with the loss.

Cali Pomerleau led Mt. Ararat scorers with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. The Eagles, a Class A school, improved to 6-1 on the season.

