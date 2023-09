After firing off 30 shots without a goal against MCI on Sept. 5, Medomak Valley girls soccer team netted eight goals on 46 shots to shut out Nokomis and win by mercy ruling on Sept. 7 in Waldoboro. Scarlett Flint led the Panther charge with four goals. Summer Staples added two goals and an assist, and Haylee Chandler one goal and an assist, and Haley Blake a goal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print