Medomak Valley girls basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Jan. 19 on their home court in Waldoboro. Belfast scored the first four points of the ball game. The Lady Panthers rattled off the next 15 straight points to put the game away early. Medomak led 29-7 at the half and 39-9 at the end of three.

Medomak was led by Addison McCormick with 12 points, Autumn Ripley 8, Alyssa Creamer 8 and Abby Lash 6. Belfast was led by Madison Farris with 6 and Lillie Mitchell and Halle Tripp with 5 each.

