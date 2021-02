Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Belfast 61-31 in the Lions den on Feb. 9. The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start, trailing 13-11 at the quarter break. Meodmak out scored Belfast 19-5 in the second frame to take the lead for good. Abby Lash led the Panthers with 17 points, Addison McCormick and Maya Cannon added eight each and Autumn Ripley and Julia Kunesh seven each in a balanced attack. Belfast was led by Mitchell with 10.

Medomak improves to 6-1 with the win.

