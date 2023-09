Medomak Valley girls soccer team robbed the Eagles nest for a 2-0 win in Lincoln Academy’s homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 23. Scarlett Flint drilled a shot inside the far right post to give the Panthers the lead. Grace Townsend scored the second Panther goal when she converted a Haylee Chandler direct kick. Medomak held a narrow 16-15 edge in shots. Chloe Fox made 12 saves in net for Medomak, and Jillian Chadwick 13 in net for the Eagles.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print