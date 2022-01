Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Camden Hills 44-39 on the road on Jan. 25. Trailing 17-15 at the quarter break, the Lady Panthers out scored the Windjammers 16-4 in the second frame to take a 31-21 lead at the half.

Medomak was led by Alyssa Creamer with 15 points, and Addison McCormick 10. Camden was led by Maddie Luce with 15 and Molly Hixon 10.

