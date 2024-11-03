Medomak Valley girls soccer team sent John Bapst packing on Saturday, November 2 with a 2-1 victory in a North Class B semi-final match-up. Medomak will play for a Regional title on Saturday, November 9 at Hampden Academy at 4 p.m.

Scarlett Flint scored the first goal for the Lady Panthers on a breakaway on a through pass from Rachel Richardson with 18:16 to play in the half. Haylee Chandler booted in an 18 yard direct kick five minutes later to put Medomak up 2-0.

John Bapst pulled within one with 1:27 to play in the half when Jaquie Pangburn kicked the ball out of Panther goalie Chloe Fox’s hands, then putin the follow-up shot at the right post.

John Bapst controlled a physical second half, but Medomak defense kept them off the boards. Fox came up big in the Panther net in second half action, including stopping a big shot with 1:15 to go in the game.

