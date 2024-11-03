The Lincoln County News
Medomak girls soccer advance to North B Regional finals Medomak 2 - John Bapst 1

at

Medomak Valley girls soccer team sent John Bapst packing on Saturday, November 2 with a 2-1 victory in a North Class B semi-final match-up. Medomak will play for a Regional title on Saturday, November 9 at Hampden Academy at 4 p.m.

Scarlett Flint scored the first goal for the Lady Panthers on a breakaway on a through pass from Rachel Richardson with 18:16 to play in the half. Haylee Chandler booted in an 18 yard direct kick five minutes later to put Medomak up 2-0.

John Bapst pulled within one with 1:27 to play in the half when Jaquie Pangburn kicked the ball out of Panther goalie Chloe Fox’s hands,  then putin the follow-up shot at the right post.

John Bapst controlled a physical second half, but Medomak defense kept them off the boards. Fox came up big in the Panther net in second half action, including stopping a big shot with 1:15 to go in the game.

Scarlett Flint heads the ball out of Medomak’s defensive end, as Julia Goodine challenges the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

Chloe Fox makes the save late in the game to preserve a 2-1 Medomak Valley win over John Bapst. (Paula Roberts photo)


