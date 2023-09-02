Medomak Valley girls soccer team opened their KVAC season with a 2-2 double overtime tie with visiting Oceanside on Sept. 1. Oceanside took a lead on a breakaway from Ava Phipbrook. Scarlett Flint tied the game on a flat pass from Rachel Richardson. Medomak took the lead less than three minutes into the second half on a 20 yard boot from Summer Staples. The Mariners tied the game with under two minutes to go on a Philbrook penalty kick.

Morse defeated Lincoln Academy girls 2-1 on Sept. 1 in the Eagles nest in the two teams season opener. Morse too the lead on a Macie Shiers shot. Lincoln tied the game on a Abbie Kopp shot off a through ball from Zofie Day. The Shipbuilders scored the game winner with three minutes to go when Selah Park found net.

Medomak boys soccer team opened their KVAC season with a 2-0 loss at Oceanside. After a scoreless first half, the Mariners took the lead midway through the second half. Oceanside scored their second goal on a penalty kick with a minute to play.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

