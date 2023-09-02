Advanced Search
Medomak girls soccer tie Oceanside Lincoln girls soccer and Medomak boys lose

at

Medomak Valley girls soccer team opened their KVAC season with a 2-2 double overtime tie with visiting Oceanside on Sept. 1. Oceanside took a lead on a breakaway from Ava Phipbrook. Scarlett Flint tied the game on a flat pass from Rachel Richardson. Medomak took the lead less than three minutes into the second half on a 20 yard boot from Summer Staples. The Mariners tied the game with under two minutes to go on a Philbrook penalty kick.

Grace Townsend puts pressure on Oceanside’s keeper Jillian Bernard. (Paula Roberts photo)

Morse defeated Lincoln Academy girls 2-1 on Sept. 1 in the Eagles nest in the two teams season opener. Morse too the lead on a Macie Shiers shot. Lincoln tied the game on a Abbie Kopp shot off a through ball from Zofie Day. The Shipbuilders scored the game winner with three minutes to go when Selah Park found net.

Bronwen Coffin battles Morse for control of the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

Medomak boys soccer team opened their KVAC season with a 2-0 loss at Oceanside. After a scoreless first half, the Mariners took the lead midway through the second half. Oceanside scored their second goal on a penalty kick with a minute to play.

