Medomak Girls Summer Basketball Camp

Medomak Valley will hold its girls summer basketball camp Monday through Friday, July 13-17 at Medomak Middle School.

The cost of the one-week camp is $50. Grades 2-5 will run from 9-11 a.m. and grades 6-9 will run from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Registration will be the first day of each session or can be completed in advance. Payments should be made out to Medomak Valley All-Sports Booster Club and mailed with completed registration form to Lindsay Vinal, 76 Balsam Drive, Waldoboro, ME, 04572.

For more information, call Vinal at 701-1048 or email vinalindsay@gmail.com.

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