The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak Girls Summer Basketball Camp

at

Medomak Valley will hold its girls summer basketball camp Monday through Friday, July 13-17 at Medomak Middle School.

The cost of the one-week camp is $50. Grades 2-5 will run from 9-11 a.m. and grades 6-9 will run from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Registration will be the first day of each session or can be completed in advance. Payments should be made out to Medomak Valley All-Sports Booster Club and mailed with completed registration form to Lindsay Vinal, 76 Balsam Drive, Waldoboro, ME, 04572.

For more information, call Vinal at 701-1048 or email vinalindsay@gmail.com.

 


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^