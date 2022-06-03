Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak girls summer basketball camp

at

Medomak Valley girls summer basketball camp will be held in three sessions, June 27-30, July 5-8, and July 11-14. The camp is open for girls entering grades 2-9.

The cost for one week is $40, for two weeks $75, and for three weeks $105. Registration will be held on the first day of each session, or mail the registration form and payment to Medomak Valley Boosters Club, c/o Medomak Valley girls basketball to Ryan McNelly, 316 Miller Rd., Waldoboro, Me., 04572.

Direct any questions or concerns to coach Ryan McNelly at 975-3182 or email at ryan_mcnelly@msad40.org

Session 1, June 27-30: grades 2-5 will run from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Medomak Middle School; grades 6-9 will run from 1”30-3 p.m. at MMS

Session 2, July 5-8: grades 2-5 will run from 8:30-10 a.m. at MMS; and grades 6-9 will run from 10-11:30 a.m. at MMS.

Session 3, July 11-14: grades 6-9 will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at MMS.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^