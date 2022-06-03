Medomak girls summer basketball camp

Medomak Valley girls summer basketball camp will be held in three sessions, June 27-30, July 5-8, and July 11-14. The camp is open for girls entering grades 2-9.

The cost for one week is $40, for two weeks $75, and for three weeks $105. Registration will be held on the first day of each session, or mail the registration form and payment to Medomak Valley Boosters Club, c/o Medomak Valley girls basketball to Ryan McNelly, 316 Miller Rd., Waldoboro, Me., 04572.

Direct any questions or concerns to coach Ryan McNelly at 975-3182 or email at ryan_mcnelly@msad40.org

Session 1, June 27-30: grades 2-5 will run from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Medomak Middle School; grades 6-9 will run from 1”30-3 p.m. at MMS

Session 2, July 5-8: grades 2-5 will run from 8:30-10 a.m. at MMS; and grades 6-9 will run from 10-11:30 a.m. at MMS.

Session 3, July 11-14: grades 6-9 will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at MMS.

