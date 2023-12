Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated visiting Mt.View 61-32 on Thursday, Dec. 21. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Mt.View, but was moved to Waldoboro. The Lady Panthers were led by Kytana Williamson with 18 points, Kat McKenney 7 and Haley Puchalski and Sara Nelson 6 each.

