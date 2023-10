Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Erskine Academy 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in South China. The Lady Panthers finish the season with a 10-2-2 record. After a scoreless first half, Grace Townsend gave the Panthers the lead less than six minutes into the second frame. Isabella Boudreau tied the game for the Eagles six minutes later to force overtime. Peyton Eaton scored the game winner a minute into overtime. Scarlett Flint picked up two assists.

