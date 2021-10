Medomak Valley girls soccer team won an overtime thriller 2-1 over visiting Maranacook on Oct. 4. Emily Harper converted a Ella Trefethen throw-in with under a minute to play in the first half to give the Black Bears the lead. Medomak tied the game with 14 minutes remaining in the second half on a Grace White cross

, that connected with Autumn Ripley for the tying goal. White scored the game winner less than a minute into overtime on a cross from Alyssa Creamer.

