Medomak girls win State Class B 4×800 relay

Lincoln Academy’s Jarrett Gulden placed third and Boothbay’s Will Perkiins seventh in the State Class B mile. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley were crowned State Class B champions in the 4×800 relay on Sat., Feb. 15 at Bates College in Lewiston. Running a leg on the winning relay were Mackenzie Emerson, Serena Blasius, Olivia Parent and Alexis Parent.

Alexis Parent placed third in the 800, Blasius seventh in the two mile and Emerson sixth in the mile. Panther Connor Daigle placed fifth in the two mile.

Lincoln Academy’s Erica Johnson placed fifth in the triple jump, Jarrett Gulden took third in the mile, and Connor McFarland seventh in the 400. Boothbay’s Will Perkins placed seventh in the mile.

Medomak Valley won the State Class B 4×800 relay. Team members are (from left) Mackenzie Emerson, Serena Blasius, Olivia Parent and Alexis Parent. (Paula Roberts photo)

