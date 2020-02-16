Medomak girls win State Class B 4×800 relay

Medomak Valley were crowned State Class B champions in the 4×800 relay on Sat., Feb. 15 at Bates College in Lewiston. Running a leg on the winning relay were Mackenzie Emerson, Serena Blasius, Olivia Parent and Alexis Parent.

Alexis Parent placed third in the 800, Blasius seventh in the two mile and Emerson sixth in the mile. Panther Connor Daigle placed fifth in the two mile.

Lincoln Academy’s Erica Johnson placed fifth in the triple jump, Jarrett Gulden took third in the mile, and Connor McFarland seventh in the 400. Boothbay’s Will Perkins placed seventh in the mile.

